Man charged with first-degree murder in September shooting death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a man earlier in the month.

Officers were called for the report of a person down in the 900 block of North 26th Street on Thursday, Sept. 9 around 6:30 p.m.

At the scene, police found 27-year-old Davvion Graham of Chesterfield with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

A few weeks later, police arrested and charged Warren Bagley, 25, with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Warren Bagley, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the September killing of Davvion Graham, 27. (Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with additional information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

