Man charged with first-degree murder in September shooting death
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a man earlier in the month.
Officers were called for the report of a person down in the 900 block of North 26th Street on Thursday, Sept. 9 around 6:30 p.m.
At the scene, police found 27-year-old Davvion Graham of Chesterfield with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
A few weeks later, police arrested and charged Warren Bagley, 25, with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with additional information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
