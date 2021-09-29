Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Man charged with first-degree murder in September shooting death

Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a man earlier in the month.

Officers were called for the report of a person down in the 900 block of North 26th Street on Thursday, Sept. 9 around 6:30 p.m.

At the scene, police found 27-year-old Davvion Graham of Chesterfield with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

A few weeks later, police arrested and charged Warren Bagley, 25, with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Warren Bagley, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
Warren Bagley, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the September killing of Davvion Graham, 27.

Anyone with additional information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

