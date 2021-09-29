Healthcare Pros
Man charged with attempted murder accused of hitting pedestrian with car multiple times

By Kate Albright
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An Amelia County man is charged with attempted murder after police say he hit someone with his car multiple times.

Virginia State Police troopers were called to the intersection of Amelia Avenue and Pridesville Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of someone being hit with a vehicle.

The victim was hit multiple times and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver, Jalen Jackson, 20, took off but was eventually found and arrested. He’s now charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and felony hit and run.

According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other before the incident.

