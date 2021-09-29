Louisa County K-9 Officer Ally teaching students an important lesson

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s K-9 Units make trips to schools across the district to introduce students to their four-legged friends. On Wednesday, several students at Trevilian Elementary School got a special lesson from K-9 Officer Ally, a three-year-old bloodhound with the unit.

Ally is a seasoned sniffer, having answered 250 calls so far. When she’s not on the job, she works with students to teach them an important lesson about what to do should they get lost.

“If there is a situation where they would become lost, we explain to them what they should do in the woods, we explain to them what would happen to them if a police K-9 gets close to them and finds them,” said Lieutenant Patrick Sheridan, Ally’s handler. “They don’t have to be scared, they’re their friends.”

Sheridan set up a makeshift crime scene, taking a jacket from a student and placing it on the school’s playground while the student hid in the nearby woods. Students got to see Ally in action, watching her take off with the student’s scent, and finding her just seconds later.

Sheridan says Ally is an ally, especially for students with special needs.

“Ally and I were called to try to locate an autistic child in Louisa County that had been gone for several hours. Ally located the child in the woods, the child was very scared. The child was hugging a tree,” Sheridan said. “So what I did was let the child spend time with Ally and I asked them, ‘Do you want to walk Ally out?’ The child said yes, he got the lead, I got behind them, and then Ally walked us out of the woods.”

Search and rescue is one of her many talents, so is bringing a sense of calm and a smile to those who may need her help.

“Ally is there to help them. She’s very friendly and it builds a great bond between the sheriff’s office and the children in the county,” Sheridan said.

