Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Louisa County K-9 Officer Ally teaching students an important lesson

K-9 Officer Ally with Patrick Sheridan.
K-9 Officer Ally with Patrick Sheridan.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s K-9 Units make trips to schools across the district to introduce students to their four-legged friends. On Wednesday, several students at Trevilian Elementary School got a special lesson from K-9 Officer Ally, a three-year-old bloodhound with the unit.

Ally is a seasoned sniffer, having answered 250 calls so far. When she’s not on the job, she works with students to teach them an important lesson about what to do should they get lost.

“If there is a situation where they would become lost, we explain to them what they should do in the woods, we explain to them what would happen to them if a police K-9 gets close to them and finds them,” said Lieutenant Patrick Sheridan, Ally’s handler. “They don’t have to be scared, they’re their friends.”

Sheridan set up a makeshift crime scene, taking a jacket from a student and placing it on the school’s playground while the student hid in the nearby woods. Students got to see Ally in action, watching her take off with the student’s scent, and finding her just seconds later.

Sheridan says Ally is an ally, especially for students with special needs.

“Ally and I were called to try to locate an autistic child in Louisa County that had been gone for several hours. Ally located the child in the woods, the child was very scared. The child was hugging a tree,” Sheridan said. “So what I did was let the child spend time with Ally and I asked them, ‘Do you want to walk Ally out?’ The child said yes, he got the lead, I got behind them, and then Ally walked us out of the woods.”

Search and rescue is one of her many talents, so is bringing a sense of calm and a smile to those who may need her help.

“Ally is there to help them. She’s very friendly and it builds a great bond between the sheriff’s office and the children in the county,” Sheridan said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in...
Man suspected of crashing near Fort Lee gate in custody
According to police, MLK Middle School in Richmond went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the...
Gun scare leads to lockdown at Richmond middle school
Police continue to investigate this incident.
Person shot at while driving in Chesterfield
The bed of a dump truck became stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford County...
Bed of dump truck becomes stuck under I-95 overpass in Stafford Co.

Latest News

Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a...
Court asked to reconsider allowing Lee statue removal
The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is shining a spotlight on small businesses for...
Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce highlights small businesses during Hispanic Heritage Month
Mayor Stoney urging vaccinations as fall festivals return
Mayor Stoney urging vaccinations as fall festivals return
Hispanic Heritage Month: Helping small businesses during the pandemic
Hispanic Heritage Month: Helping small businesses during the pandemic
VSU requires proof of vaccination at all athletic events on campus | Metro-area university...
VSU requires proof of vaccination at all athletic events on campus | Metro-area university policies differ