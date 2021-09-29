Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Judge denies Josh Duggar bid to dismiss child porn charges

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV star Joshua Duggar.(Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has denied motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against former reality TV star Josh Duggar.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Monday also denied motions to suppress all statements Duggar made to investigators and photos that were taken of Duggar after he was in custody, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

He is accused of using the internet in May 2019 to download and possess the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children younger than 12, according to court documents.

Duggar has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

The motions to suppress evidence say investigators took Duggar’s cellphone before he could call his lawyer and questioned him without his lawyer present. The cellphone was seized while authorities executed a search warrant at a used-car dealership run by Duggar in November 2019.

The government contends Duggar was never placed in custody when the search warrant was being served, and that he voluntarily chose to talk with investigators.

Duggar’s lawyers argued in their motion to dismiss that the government failed to preserve evidence that could have helped Duggar’s defense. Brooks denied that motion on Monday.

Brooks has set the jury trial for Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in...
Man suspected of crashing near Fort Lee gate in custody
According to police, MLK Middle School in Richmond went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the...
Gun scare leads to lockdown at Richmond middle school
Police continue to investigate this incident.
Person shot at while driving in Chesterfield
The bed of a dump truck became stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford County...
Bed of dump truck becomes stuck under I-95 overpass in Stafford Co.
McAuliffe, Youngkin met for first debate on eve of early voting
McAuliffe, Youngkin meet for final debate in northern Virginia, more than a month before Election Day

Latest News

Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday the launch of a new app making certain small...
Governor Northam announces app making small, woman-owned, and minority businesses more accessible
George Frayne, who as leader of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airman enjoyed a cult...
George Frayne, aka rock star Commander Cody, dead at 77
Detective Rich Regan
Chesterfield police chief urges everyone to ‘check on one another’ following detective’s death
Time is running out for Congress to stave off a government shutdown, with money to fund...
Democrats at odd as crisis looms
Bottlenecks are at the heart of inflation and getting worse in some cases, the Fed's Jerome...
Fed chief defends policies, says inflation may persist