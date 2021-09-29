Healthcare Pros
Henrico Police’s first female Lt. Col. retiring

Lt. Col. Linda Toney
Lt. Col. Linda Toney(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After 29 years of service, Henrico County Police Division’s first female lieutenant colonel is retiring.

Lt. Col. Linda Toney joined the division in 1992 after graduating from the 19th Basic Police Academy.

During her tenure, she served in Patrol Operations, School Services, Personnel and Training, Inspections, Public Information, Community Services, Criminal Investigations, as the Deputy Chief of the Support Services Bureau, and as Interim Chief of Police.

In 2019, she became the first female lieutenant colonel with the police division.

Toney’s last day is officially Thursday.

