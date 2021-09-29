Governor Northam announces app making small, woman-owned, and minority businesses more accessible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday the launch of a new app making certain small businesses accessible.

The Start Small app would connect users and state government agencies with nearby vendors.

Searches would be refined to only small businesses including those owned by women, minorities or service-disabled veterans certified through the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.

Governor Northam spoke on the launch.

“Virginia is stronger because of our small businesses,” said Governor Northam. “This app makes it easier than ever to support our local, women-owned, and minority-owned businesses. I encourage all Virginians to take advantage of Start Small to find vendors that fit their needs.”

Governor Northam issued Executive Order 35 in 2019, which directed executive branch agencies and institutions to allocate more than 42 percent of discretionary spending to certified small businesses.

