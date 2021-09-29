Healthcare Pros
Fox tests positive for rabies in Hanover

The Chickahominy Health District recently notified residents and visitors that a fox has tested...
The Chickahominy Health District recently notified residents and visitors that a fox has tested positive for the rabies virus.(Pixabay)
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District recently notified residents and visitors that a fox has tested positive for rabies.

The health district said the incident occurred in the area of Bell Creek Road and Sandy Lane in Mechanicsville - the fox is now deceased.

Anyone with information regarding exposure to the fox in the days leading up to Sept. 26 should contact the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313.

