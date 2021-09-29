Healthcare Pros
Former Christiansburg Police officer sentenced on child pornography charges

Ethan Havens Mugshot
Ethan Havens Mugshot(Commonwealth of Virginia)
By Pat Thomas
Sep. 29, 2021
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Christiansburg Police Department Officer has pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court to three counts of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Ethan Michael Havens, 26 of Christiansburg, was then sentenced to three years of active imprisonment with an additional 37 years suspended, according to the Attorney General’s office.

“Anyone who possesses and distributes child pornography must be held accountable for contributing to the exploitation of children, but especially when that person is a law enforcement officer who has taken an oath to protect his community,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “My team and I remain dedicated to keeping dangerous individuals off of our streets and out of our communities. I want to thank my team for their hard work as well as our local and state partners for their continued collaboration on important cases like this one.”

Evidence seen in court showed Havens had distributed four images of child pornography through his Twitter account, all of which depicted the sexual exploitation of girls, according to Herring. Officers then interviewed Havens, who admitted to viewing child pornography on his cell phone and exchanging images of child pornography through Twitter.

A forensic examination of his seized cell phone revealed 38 saved images of child pornography, said Herring.

Havens was a police officer with the Christiansburg Police Department when he committed the crimes. As part of the plea, Havens will have to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction where he works or lives when he is released from prison.

