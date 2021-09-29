Healthcare Pros
Fire crews respond to apartment fire on Midlothian Turnpike

By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Sept. 29 at 11:14 a.m. crews responded 3203 Midlothian Turnpike for the report of an apartment fire.

On the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from the building.

Upon entry, crews worked to put out the fire - confined to the hallway of a stairwell.

No apartments were impacted and no injuries were reported.

The fire was marked under control at 11:31 a.m.

