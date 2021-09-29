Fire crews respond to apartment fire on Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Sept. 29 at 11:14 a.m. crews responded 3203 Midlothian Turnpike for the report of an apartment fire.

On the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from the building.

Upon entry, crews worked to put out the fire - confined to the hallway of a stairwell.

No apartments were impacted and no injuries were reported.

The fire was marked under control at 11:31 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.