Financial expert provides tips on budgeting for school trips

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -School field trips and sports tournaments happen throughout the year - usually requiring parents to fork over money.

Show choir competitions, soccer tournaments, spring break trips - you name it- somewhere along the line, your child will tell you a school trip is planned for this year.

School trip fees for parents can range from $20 dollars to a $1,000, depending on what your child is interested in.

Cherry Dale, a personal finance expert with the Virginia Credit Union said it’s good to have conversations now about what trips are scheduled this spring, and how they will be paid for.

“I would encourage parents not to just pay for everything but have the conversation about what you are paying and what the expectation is for the youth as well, to pay along the way,” said Dale.

Dale said it really helps to teach financial responsibility, and you can use it as a lesson on how to budget - something your child should know how to do by the time they graduate high school.

