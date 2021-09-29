Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
The family said Teresa Sperry was a fifth-grader at Hillpoint Elementary.
“She was beautiful and a friend to everyone,” Sperry’s mother told WAVY.
Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters confirmed the child’s death to WAVY on Monday.
Suffolk’s superintendent sent a letter to families notifying them that counseling services would be available.
WAVY reports that the school district reported 60 new COVID cases between Sept. 20-26, with two being at Sperry’s school.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.