Chesterfield police chief urges everyone to ‘check on one another’ following detective’s death

Detective Rich Regan
Detective Rich Regan(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department is mourning the death of Detective Rich Regan.

Regan had served with the department since 2001.

“We are heartbroken by this loss. Rich was a unique character. He had a larger-than-life personality and a fierce commitment to doing right by others. He is loved. He will be missed. There are simply no other words,” Police Chief Col. Jeffery Katz posted on Facebook.

Today, our department is mourning the loss of one of our own. Detective Rich Regan has served the Chesterfield County...

Posted by Chesterfield County Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey S. Katz on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Following Regan’s death, Katz is urging everyone to “check on one another.”

“It’s okay to not be okay, but we can not be okay together. Regardless of how supportive an agency or a community may be, the challenges and cumulative stress of this calling are real and to deny that is to deny the honor or our brother’s memory,” Katz said.

Those who want to leave flowers or a card for Regan’s family can do so by leaving it on a patrol vehicle placed outside the Chesterfield County Police Central Headquarters Facility.

Many have asked how they can best convey their support and appreciation for Det. Regean. We’d like to welcome those...

Posted by Chesterfield County Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey S. Katz on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

