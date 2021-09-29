Chesterfield police chief urges everyone to ‘check on one another’ following detective’s death
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department is mourning the death of Detective Rich Regan.
Regan had served with the department since 2001.
“We are heartbroken by this loss. Rich was a unique character. He had a larger-than-life personality and a fierce commitment to doing right by others. He is loved. He will be missed. There are simply no other words,” Police Chief Col. Jeffery Katz posted on Facebook.
Following Regan’s death, Katz is urging everyone to “check on one another.”
“It’s okay to not be okay, but we can not be okay together. Regardless of how supportive an agency or a community may be, the challenges and cumulative stress of this calling are real and to deny that is to deny the honor or our brother’s memory,” Katz said.
Those who want to leave flowers or a card for Regan’s family can do so by leaving it on a patrol vehicle placed outside the Chesterfield County Police Central Headquarters Facility.
