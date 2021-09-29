CDC awards $6 million grant to VCU to address youth violence in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded two Virginia Commonwealth University researchers a $6 million grant.

The researchers will co-lead a project on community-led strategies promoting healthy communities, positive youth development opportunities, and preventing and decreasing youth violence in Richmond.

Terri Sullivan Ph.D., a professor in the College of Humanities and Sciences, and Nicholas Thomson, Ph.D., a professor in the School of Medicine, received the five-year grant.

For the fifth time, the grant will designate VCU as one of the CDC’s Youth Violence Prevention Centers that works closely with community partners to support the project’s activities.

The project will be conducted primarily by the Clark-Hill Institute for Positive Youth Development and the Injury and Violence Prevention Program, and in collaboration with the VCU Center on Society and Health.

“Our role in reducing youth violence relies on the partnership of our community in the Richmond region, and I am grateful to our community with entrusting us to do this important work,” Peter Buckley, M.D., dean of the VCU School of Medicine, said.

As part of the grant, VCU will work in partnership with Richmond Public Schools, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the mayor’s office.

Researchers will also work in partnership with several community organizations, including RVA League for Safer Streets, The Osiris Foundation and the Carol Adams Foundation Inc.

