VSU to require proof of vaccination at all athletic events on campus

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination at all visitors to Rogers Stadium and other campus athletic events.

The new guideline is effective immediately and is part of an effort to safeguard the health and wellness of the campus community and the public.

“Right now, our campus has an infection rate below 1%. Our goal is to maintain or even reduce our already low positivity rate in an effort to eradicate the virus on campus all together,” said Peggy Davis, VSU Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “At all times, the safety of our students comes first and this step further demonstrates that as our priority.”

The proof of vaccination applies to all attendees 18 years or older.

“Proof of vaccination includes an official COVID-19 vaccine card or overall vaccination records along with a picture identification. Valid picture identification includes government issued drivers licenses, identification cards or Virginia State University issued Vaccine Passports,” VSU said.

Masks are still required in all outdoor spaces, except when eating or drinking.

The new guidelines will be enforced at all athletic events, including the upcoming homecoming game.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.