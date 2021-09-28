Healthcare Pros
VSU cancels classes on Sept. 28 for students to prioritize mental health, self care

Students are encouraged to participate in health & wellness activities
The university has designated Sept. 28 as ‘Trojan Wellness Day’.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University has canceled classes on Sept. 28 so students can commit to mental health and wellness.

The university has designated Sept. 28 as ‘Trojan Wellness Day’. Students are encouraged to take this day to participate in health and wellness activities and prioritize self-care.

According to the CDC, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives and present challenges that can be stressful, overwhelming, and cause strong emotions in adults and children.”

“Achieving a university-wide COVID-19 positivity rate of less than one percent is no small feat. It requires a great deal of work by our faculty, students, staff, and administration,” VSU President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, said. “Not only is everyone under a significant amount of pressure, dealing with the typical stress of higher education, but now everyone is doing so with the added demands and exertions of a global pandemic. This makes intentional intervention to address physical and emotional wellness—all the more necessary, which is exactly what this Trojan Wellness Day is all about.”

Employees may also choose Sept. 28 to use a leave day or a relaxed workday. Faculty and staff may feel free to dress down, attend on-campus mental health activities, and spend additional time checking on co-workers.

VSU students are invited to contact the University Counseling Center to schedule an appointment to further enhance their skills with coping. The VSU Health & Wellness Center is coordinating a schedule of Wellness Day events and planned activities for students and employees.

