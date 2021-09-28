Healthcare Pros
VEC delays rollout of new unemployment system

Website will now go down in late October
Virginia Employment Commission
Virginia Employment Commission(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) has delayed the rollout of its new unemployment insurance (UI) system a month. The transition was supposed to lead to a site shutdown this week, but that has also been delayed.

VEC posted the update on its website, saying the current system will now be down in late October, as they plan to roll out the new system in November.

Virginia leaders say they want more time for user testing and training to sure everything is in order

“Modernizing the current UI system is a critical part of VEC’s commitment to improving the overall experience of its customers and serves as the foundation of the organization’s mission,” VEC said previously.

While the site is down next month, users will not be able to file new or weekly claims, access their accounts or talk to agents for help.

“During this changeover period, users will be temporarily unable to complete online actions for unemployment insurance. The Customer Contact Center will also be temporarily unavailable during this period” the VEC said.

There will be no changes to how citizens receive benefits during this time.

The VEC says the new system will make the process more user-friendly and faster. Once it’s up and running, VEC will no longer need to rely on mailing important information like PINs.

Leaders say it will also help adjudication officers who are reviewing a backlog of contested unemployment claims.

A specific date for the blackout period has not yet been announced, but once it is we will let you know.

More information can be found, here.

