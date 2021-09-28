Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Understanding ‘long COVID’: Some patients still experience symptoms months later

Health experts expect the FDA to make a decision on boosters for the general population in the...
Health experts expect the FDA to make a decision on boosters for the general population in the coming weeks.
By Enzo Domingo
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A year after getting COVID-19, Governor Ralph Northam said on Monday that he still can’t taste or smell anything; medical experts say this condition of lasting symptoms is sometimes called “long COVID.”

“A year later, I still can’t smell anything. I can’t taste anything,” said Northam, who was reportedly asymptomatic back in 2020.

These long-term effects, also called “long-haul COVID” and “chronic COVID,” are a condition on their own.

“It’s really an umbrella term used to describe a wide range of new, recurring, or persistent health issues people can experience four or more weeks after first being infected,” said Dr. Lisa Thanjan with the Virginia Department of Health.

She adds that the data shows the condition is more common among women, with a broad range of symptoms - some of which are the familiar COVID-19 symptoms, like fever or a cough. Other symptoms show in a different capacity, such as “brain fog or difficulty thinking, mood changes, sleep problems.”

People with long COVID can end up back in the hospital, but since it is separate from acute infection, the symptoms will not be as severe.

“Most long COVID conditions can be diagnosed and managed by a primary care provider, but some individuals can benefit from an interdisciplinary team that can maximize their recovery,” said. Dr. Thanjan.

According to the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R), which tracks reported long COVID cases in the US, 12.6 million people have it, including 250,000 in the Commonwealth.

“Long COVID can be frustrating to deal with. Individuals with previous COVID-19 infection should also get vaccinated to prevent reinfection,” added Dr. Thanjan.

VDH has a full list of reported symptoms of long COVID, with information from the CDC, plus a link to the case tracker by AAPM&R.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police continue to investigate this incident.
Person shot at while driving in Chesterfield
Main Street Station Amtrak train now gets Richmonders to D.C. before workday begins.
New Amtrak rail service launches from Richmond’s Main St. Station to D.C.
A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in...
Man suspected of crashing near Fort Lee gate in custody
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Northam frustrated over COVID-19 vaccine rates, tells unvaccinated to think of their obituary
According to police, MLK Middle School in Richmond went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the...
Gun scare leads to lockdown at Richmond middle school

Latest News

The raccoon was found in a Henrico resident's backyard with their dog (File Photo)
Henrico reports third rabies case this year after raccoon tests positive
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 10.5 million vaccines administered | More than 5.7 million people receive first dose
(File Photo)
Fun, fall-themed activities to do for a great day getaway
The bed of a dump truck became stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford County...
Bed of dump truck becomes stuck under I-95 overpass in Stafford Co.