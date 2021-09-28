Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: Warm and Humid, Storms possible late in the day

Could be strong to severe, especially NE of Richmond
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week and we’re watching a low-end threat for strong storms late afternoon or evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid with a few storms in the late afternoon or evening. An isolated strong wind gust possible, especially NE of Richmond toward the Northern Neck or Middle Peninsula. Highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%. Rain chance Around 60% for areas NE of Richmond)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and comfortable. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

