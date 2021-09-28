Three men charged with vehicle thefts in Hanover; one vehicle still missing

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover deputies arrested three people they say stole several vehicles as well as items from other vehicles last week.

Deputies were called to the Mechanicsville area on Sept. 23 for several reports of vehicle thefts. They found several vehicles had been rummaged through and three vehicles were stolen.

With the help of Richmond police, two of the three vehicles were recovered; one is still missing.

Tommy Clark, Jr., 19, of Richmond, Jermiah Clark, 20, of Henrico, and Katrell Barksdale, 19, of Richmond were arrested and charged with auto theft, vehicle tampering, credit card theft and conspiracy to commit larceny.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to remove any valuables, including car keys from vehicles and lock car doors.

Anyone with any information about the case can contact Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.