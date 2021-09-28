Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Smoking linked to higher risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Getting infected with COVID-19 could result in devastating consequences for smokers.

A new study in the British medical journal Thorax observed more than 400,000 people who battled the coronavirus.

It found people who currently smoke and get COVID-19 are 80% more likely to be hospitalized.

They’re also at a much higher risk of dying from the virus.

Researchers did say current smokers are not at a higher risk of facing a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Experts who conducted the study said they wanted to push back against early pandemic theories that smokers face a less severe infection after catching the virus.

They said both smoking and COVID-19 take terrible tolls on human lives.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street Station Amtrak train now gets Richmonders to D.C. before workday begins.
New Amtrak rail service launches from Richmond’s Main St. Station to D.C.
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across Virginia Monday.
Testing positivity rate dropped to 9.2% over weekend, nearly 2,000 new cases reported
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Northam frustrated over COVID-19 vaccine rates, tells unvaccinated to think of their obituary
Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or...
Victim identified in deadly Richmond shooting
State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.
33-year-old dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-64

Latest News

Mars Wrigley is bringing better moments to lime fanatics, with the return of lime to SKITTLES...
Move over green apple, lime Skittles are back
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin,...
Pentagon chief defends execution of final airlift from Kabul
Police say 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot eight people in March at three different massage...
Atlanta spa-shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Tuesday, 79% of adults believe COVID...
Study: Most Americans ‘resigned’ to COVID future