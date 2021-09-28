Healthcare Pros
Sears brings campaign for Lt. Governor to Roanoke

The Republican candidate for Lt. Governor, Winsome Sears, focused on jobs during a visit to the Roanoke Valley on Tuesday.
The Republican candidate for Lt. Governor, Winsome Sears, focused on jobs during a visit to the Roanoke Valley on Tuesday.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Winsome Sears, put the focus on jobs as she made a campaign stop in the Roanoke Valley Tuesday afternoon.

Sears visited the construction site beside Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where the new Crystal Spring Tower is going up.

She was briefed on the project and she told WDBJ7 the state must do more to foster construction and the jobs that go with it.

“Without a good education we don’t get the jobs coming here, because the fact of the matter here is, employers will not relocate to an area where the people are under-educated or un-educated,” Sears said. “Here’s another thing. We need to get our business regulations back in line.”

Sears faces Democrat Hala Ayala in the November election. Ayala is scheduled to visit the area next week.

