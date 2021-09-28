Healthcare Pros
RRHA breaks ground on restoring, revitalizing Richmond area properties

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) broke ground on the restoration and revitalization of former RRHA historic properties within the Richmond area.(Mayor Levar Stoney - Twitter)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) broke ground on the restoration and revitalization of former RRHA historic properties within the Richmond area.

The properties are now under the management of The Michaels Organization (TMO) and will go through renovations to modernize and upgrade each building. The combined $59 million revitalizations encompass 204 apartment homes.

Current upgrades will include amenities not previously available to residents, including central air conditioning, dishwashers and washer and dryers.

The following properties will be restored and revitalized:

  • Richmond Family 1 (Afton, Bainbridge, and Fulton)
  • Richmond Family 2 (Randolph and Stovall)

Public housing that is set for revitalization was built between 1971 and 1984 and did not have major rehabilitation since its original construction, except for Stovall and Randolph.

The groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting took place in the Afton Community.

For more information about this and other RRHA projects and objectives, contact the RRHA Call Center toll-free at 1(833) 750-RRHA (7742).

