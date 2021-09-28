Healthcare Pros
RPS to switch back to hot lunches for some students next week

RPS will begin serving hot lunches the first Monday of October, doing away with grab-and-go packaged meals.
RPS will begin serving hot lunches the first Monday of October, doing away with grab-and-go packaged meals.
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will be serving hot meals for preschools and elementary schools starting Monday, Oct. 4.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says the district initially started with cold grab-and-go meals at the beginning of the school year as a COVID precaution to avoid students gathering in one place for too long. This decision did not sit well with parents after learning what their children were given.

One parent claimed the food “was not edible” and sometimes not fully thawed. Another said her child’s meal only consisted of two cheese sticks, a fruit cup, a few strawberries and a juice drink.

Now, the district says it will resume hot lunches starting next week. Vegetarian options will be available for students along with the monthly menu provided by the district.

RPS will provide hot meals for their students starting the first Monday of October.
RPS will provide hot meals for their students starting the first Monday of October.

Middle and high schools will switch to hot meals later in October.

