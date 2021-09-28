Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is caring for dog with large hernia

Healthcare Pros
"Lady" at the RHSPCA
"Lady" at the RHSPCA(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA has a new beagle in their care with a pretty serious medical condition.

3-year-old “Lady” was recently surrendered to the animal shelter with a large mass on her stomach that the shelter said is “about the size of a mini football.”

Tiffany Corbin with the SPCA says they originally thought the mass could be a tumor of some sort, but after a visit to the vet, they found it was actually a hernia and the worst one they’ve seen in a while.

“We are thankful that she is here now in our care and able to receive the treatment that she needs,” Corbin said.

Corbin says despite her circumstance, Lady is still a bundle of energy.

“For the state that she is in, she is such a sweet dog. She has some trouble getting around with it, but all she wants to do is sit in your lap and play with you and love on you,” Corbin said.

Lady has undergone X-rays and will see a specialist.

She will need surgery, and once the shelter figures out the cost of the surgery they will be asking for donations for their “Have a Heart Fund,” which helps treat animals with special medical needs.

Corbin says the fund has also helped four kittens over the last month and helped a dog that was hit by a car last year.

You can find updates on Lady and more information on the “Have a Heart Fund” on the shelter’s social media pages.

Corbin says Lady has a foster family to stay with before and after the surgery to recover but she may potentially be available for adoption in the future.

You can see which animals are available for adoption here.

