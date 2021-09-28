Healthcare Pros
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts plan to administer Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) is scheduling appointments for booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes as the CDC and FDA release their guidance on the booster shot, which will be administered to those who qualify anytime six months following the date of their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Qualified individuals will fall under one of these categories:

  • Individuals 65 years or older
  • Individuals 18 years or older living in a long-term care setting
  • Individuals aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19
  • Individuals aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19 based on their individual benefits and risks
  • Individuals aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting based on their individual benefits and risk

This week, the Richmond-Henrico Health District says they will open COVID-19 vaccination sites.

RHHD says those who are interested in getting a Pfizer booster shot must make an appointment by visiting this website, calling (804)-205-3501, or scheduling an appointment in-person at one of their listed events below:

  • 9/28/2021: Second Baptist Church from 3-6 p.m. (3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224)
  • 9/29/2021: St. Andrews from 9-10:45 a.m. (9801 Fort King Rd, Richmond, VA 23229)
  • 9/29/2021: Eastern Henrico Recreation Center from 1-4:30 p.m. (1440 N. Laburnum Ave Henrico, VA 23223)
  • 9/30/2021: Cary St. Clinic from 1-4:30 p.m. (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219)
  • 9/30/2021: Westover Hills Elementary from 3-6 p.m. (1301 Jahnke Road Richmond, VA 23225)
  • 10/1/2021: Henrico West from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (8600 Dixon Powers Dr, Richmond, 23228)
  • 10/3/2021: Sacred Heart from 10:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. (1400 Perry St, Richmond VA 23224)

