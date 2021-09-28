Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police investigate woman shot in Petersburg

The victim, a woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim, a woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.(WMBF)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the shooting of a woman in Petersburg.

Police on the scene in the 2200 block of South Whitehill Drive.

The victim, a woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should call 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Old...
Police: Man fighting for life after Chesterfield shooting
On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal.
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across Virginia Monday.
Testing positivity rate dropped to 9.2% over weekend, nearly 2,000 new cases reported

Latest News

If you live in Hanover, help is still available for those who may need assistance paying their...
Utility assistance still available for Hanover residents
The hobby of collecting cards is becoming popular again.
Trading For Treasure: the pandemic creates a trading card boom
Following new guidelines from the CDC and FDA regarding Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots,...
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots
Appointments become available exactly two weeks before the in-person registration date.
2021 Angel Tree Christmas appointments for Richmond area now available