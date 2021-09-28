Police investigate woman shot in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the shooting of a woman in Petersburg.

Police on the scene in the 2200 block of South Whitehill Drive.

The victim, a woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should call 804-861-1212.

