Person shot at while driving in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police say a person was shot while driving.

According to police, around 8:10 p.m., the victim was traveling in the 7500 block of Cloverleaf Drive, when an older model green 4 door sedan approached, and fired several shots at their car.

The victim had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.