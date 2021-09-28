Healthcare Pros
Person shot at while driving in Chesterfield

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police say a person was shot while driving.

According to police, around 8:10 p.m., the victim was traveling in the 7500 block of Cloverleaf Drive, when an older model green 4 door sedan approached, and fired several shots at their car.

The victim had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

