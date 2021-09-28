Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

‘Person of interest’ in Fla. college student’s disappearance found dead

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has...
Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has been missing since Friday.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano.

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed. Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street Station Amtrak train now gets Richmonders to D.C. before workday begins.
New Amtrak rail service launches from Richmond’s Main St. Station to D.C.
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across Virginia Monday.
Testing positivity rate dropped to 9.2% over weekend, nearly 2,000 new cases reported
State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.
33-year-old dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-64
A vehicle overturned on I-95 south around 7 a.m. in Richmond, slowing the morning commute.
Overturned vehicle slowed morning traffic on I-95 south in Richmond
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Northam frustrated over COVID-19 vaccine rates, tells unvaccinated to think of their obituary

Latest News

Police continue to investigate this incident.
Person shot at while driving in Chesterfield
Following new guidelines from the CDC and FDA regarding Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots,...
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots
The combined $59 million revitalizations encompass 204 apartment homes.
RRHA to break ground on restoring, revitalizing Richmond area properties
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots