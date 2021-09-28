News to Know for Sept. 28: More voting sites open; New VEC system delayed; Storms possible today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a hurry this morning? Here’s a quick recap of the news you need to know.

Storms Possible Today

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week and we’re watching a low-end threat for strong storms late afternoon or evening.

Highs in the mid-80s with a 40% rain chance. Full forecast here.

Early Voting Expansion

Two more locations for Richmond voters to cast ballots early will open Tuesday. This follows a public grilling when Richmond’s Voter Registrar only opened one location initially - the registrar’s office on Laburnum.

Many weren’t aware and showed up to the other locations, leading to an outcry from officials saying it created an undue burden.

Now, Hickory Hill will serve the city’s southside and Richmond’s City Hall will support people living downtown to make sure everyone has access to early voting.

Governor’s Debate on NBC12

Tonight, the top two candidates vying to be Virginia’s next governor will go head to head in their final debate.

McAuliffe and Youngkin (WDBJ7)

With five weeks until Election Day and early voting already underway, recent polls suggest a tight race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

In the first debate, the two sparred over two main topics: COVID-19 and abortion.

NBC’s Chuck Todd will moderate and you can watch it live on NBC12.

New VEC system delayed

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) has delayed the rollout of its new unemployment insurance system a month. The transition was supposed to lead to a site shutdown this week, but that has also been delayed.

VEC posted the update on its website, saying the current system will now be down in late October, as they plan to roll out the new system in November.

Virginia leaders say they want more time for user testing and training to sure everything is in order.

A specific date for the blackout period has not yet been announced, but once it is we will let you know. More information can be found, here.

COVID Check-in

Vaccination rates are slowly climbing in the commonwealth.

New numbers from the state health department show that 60 percent of Virginians are now fully vaccinated. Just over 80 percent of adults have at least one dose.

As for those not yet vaccinated, the governor had some harsh words yesterday.

“If you still don’t want the shot then I hope you give some thought to how your family will remember you. Give some thought to what they’ll do without you. Think about how you want your obituary to read because you are taking a foolish, dangerous chance,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.

Over the weekend, 81 more people died from the virus in Virginia.

However, the number of new COVID-19 cases was less than 2,000 yesterday. And the positivity rate dipped to 9.2%

Classes Canceled for Mental Health

Virginia State University canceled all classes today in an effort to address the mental fatigue of the pandemic, calling it “Trojan Wellness Day.”

We are designating Tuesday, September 28th, a Trojan Wellness Day. The goal is to give everyone time to address increased loneliness, stress, anxiety, and depression, in part caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Please be sure to take care yourselves Trojan Family. 🧡💙 #GreaterAtVSU pic.twitter.com/cN6R8WrLRE — Virginia State University (@VSU_1882) September 27, 2021

The goal is to mitigate the increased loneliness, stress, anxiety and depression that’s impacting so many of us.

VSU Employees can choose to use a leave day or a relaxed workday. Students are asked to prioritize self-care.

Final Thought

“Sometimes you climb out of bed in the morning and you think, I’m not going to make it, but you laugh inside — remembering all the times you’ve felt that way.” — Charles Bukowski

