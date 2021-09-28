Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

McAuliffe, Youngkin to meet for debate in northern Virginia

McAuliffe, Youngkin met for first debate on eve of early voting
McAuliffe, Youngkin met for first debate on eve of early voting
By NBC12 Newsroom and Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to meet for the second and final debate in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial election.

Tuesday’s night’s hourlong debate will be held at a northern Virginia community college and carried live by NBC television stations across the state starting at 7 p.m. Chuck Todd will be the moderator.

Five weeks from Election Day and with early voting already underway, recent polls suggest a tight race between McAuliffe and Youngkin.

The first debate of the contest was devoid of big surprises or viral moments and largely focused on the candidates’ sharply divergent positions on abortion and COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Main Street Station Amtrak train now gets Richmonders to D.C. before workday begins.
New Amtrak rail service launches from Richmond’s Main St. Station to D.C.
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across Virginia Monday.
Testing positivity rate dropped to 9.2% over weekend, nearly 2,000 new cases reported
State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.
33-year-old dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-64
Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or...
Victim identified in deadly Richmond shooting
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Northam frustrated over COVID-19 vaccine rates, tells unvaccinated to think of their obituary

Latest News

The locations will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Two satellite early voting sites opening in Richmond
Chesterfield and Richmond are looking for people to serve as Officers of Elections
Chesterfield looking for Officers of Election
In a new statewide poll, a majority of Virginians (75%) indicated they are concerned the new...
Poll: Majority of Virginians support mask mandates
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across Virginia Monday.
Testing positivity rate dropped to 9.2% over weekend, nearly 2,000 new cases reported