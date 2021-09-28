McAuliffe, Youngkin to meet for debate in northern Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to meet for the second and final debate in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial election.

Tuesday’s night’s hourlong debate will be held at a northern Virginia community college and carried live by NBC television stations across the state starting at 7 p.m. Chuck Todd will be the moderator.

Five weeks from Election Day and with early voting already underway, recent polls suggest a tight race between McAuliffe and Youngkin.

The first debate of the contest was devoid of big surprises or viral moments and largely focused on the candidates’ sharply divergent positions on abortion and COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.