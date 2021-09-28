Man suspected of crashing near Fort Lee gate in custody

FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - Fort Lee police have taken the man suspected of crashing near an entrance gate into custody.

Before he was apprehended, police asked residents to stay inside with secured doors as they searched for a man, who allegedly stayed in the woods overnight.

Police say the man crashed near the A Avenue gate Monday night. He was last seen in the woodline north of the Adams Chase neighborhood near Jefferson Park Road. Officials said the vehicle the man crashed was a privately-owned car at the fire department.

Police were adding extra patrols in the area, especially in housing areas, Tuesday evening and overnight.

According to a Facebook post, the suspect is not part of the Afghan evacuee population on Fort Lee.

Residents were asked to leave their lights on, lock doors and report any sightings to 911.

Prince George County police worked with Fort Lee authorities to find and arrest the man.

Anyone with information should call the police.

