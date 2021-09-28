Healthcare Pros
Man suspected of crashing near Fort Lee gate in custody

A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in...
A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Petersburg, Va. Afghan refugees who have been prescreened by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have been taken to Fort Lee and other temporary reception centers are being set up at Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - Fort Lee police have taken the man suspected of crashing near an entrance gate into custody.

Before he was apprehended, police asked residents to stay inside with secured doors as they searched for a man, who allegedly stayed in the woods overnight.

Police say the man crashed near the A Avenue gate Monday night. He was last seen in the woodline north of the Adams Chase neighborhood near Jefferson Park Road. Officials said the vehicle the man crashed was a privately-owned car at the fire department.

Police were adding extra patrols in the area, especially in housing areas, Tuesday evening and overnight.

According to a Facebook post, the suspect is not part of the Afghan evacuee population on Fort Lee.

Residents were asked to leave their lights on, lock doors and report any sightings to 911.

Prince George County police worked with Fort Lee authorities to find and arrest the man.

Anyone with information should call the police.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

