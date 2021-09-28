Healthcare Pros
Large real estate developments in Chesterfield, Richmond for sale now

The Parkway Crossings of Chesterfield and Richmond off of Chippenham and Powhite Parkways are currently on the market to be developed.(S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Parkway Crossings of Chesterfield and Richmond are currently on the market to be developed.

The developments are represented by Larry Agnew, Austin Newman, SIOR and Nathan Shor of S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.

Parkway Crossings of Chesterfield is the largest, privately-owned parcel closest to downtown Richmond with 166.44 acres of land positioned at the intersection of Powhite Parkway and Chippenham Parkway.

Parkway Crossings of Richmond is the largest available and privately-owned parcel undeveloped in the city with 82.5 acres.

Both properties are located in the Bon Air submarket and are ready for development.

“This property has long been a key gateway into Chesterfield County and the commuting patterns and powerful demographics suggest this property is well-suited for development. We look forward to helping market this property as a potential location for a high-end mixed-use opportunity that will drive economic development along this key regional corridor,” said Garrett Hart, Director, Chesterfield Economic Development.

For more information, contact Larry Agnew, lagnew@slnusbaum.com, Austin Newman, SIOR, anewman@slnusbaum.com or Nathan Shor, nshor@slnusbaum.com, 804-320-7600.

