Henrico reports third rabies case this year after raccoon tests positive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police Animal Protection caught a raccoon with rabies in a resident’s backyard with a dog, making this the county’s third case of rabies this year.

Officers were called last week to the 2600 block of Jordan Court when residents reported their dog interacting with a raccoon.

The raccoon was taken to the State Lab, where it tested positive for rabies. The dog is quarantined at the owner’s property.

No additional animal or human exposures were reported.

Henrico Police Animal Protection would like to remind everyone to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations up to date for their safety and to report any abnormal wildlife behaviors or possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications center at 804-501-5000.

