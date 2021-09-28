Fort Lee residents urged to stay inside while police search for man who crashed near gate

FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - Fort Lee police are asking residents to stay inside with secured doors as they search for a man who crashed near an entrance gate and allegedly stayed in the woods overnight.

Police say the man crashed near the A Avenue gate Monday night. He was last seen in the woodline north of the Adams Chase neighborhood near Jefferson Park Road.

According to a Facebook post, the suspect is not part of the Afghan evacuee population on Fort Lee. The post also says he might be shirtless with a tattoo on his upper left chest.

ALERT: Fort Lee police are looking for a man who allegedly crashed a vehicle near the A Avenue gate Monday evening and... Posted by U.S. Army Fort Lee on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Prince George County police are working with Fort Lee authorities to find and arrest the man.

Anyone with information should call the police.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.