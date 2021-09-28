Healthcare Pros
Fort Lee residents urged to stay inside while police search for man who crashed near gate

A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Petersburg, Va. Afghan refugees who have been prescreened by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have been taken to Fort Lee and other temporary reception centers are being set up at Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - Fort Lee police are asking residents to stay inside with secured doors as they search for a man who crashed near an entrance gate and allegedly stayed in the woods overnight.

Police say the man crashed near the A Avenue gate Monday night. He was last seen in the woodline north of the Adams Chase neighborhood near Jefferson Park Road.

According to a Facebook post, the suspect is not part of the Afghan evacuee population on Fort Lee. The post also says he might be shirtless with a tattoo on his upper left chest.

ALERT: Fort Lee police are looking for a man who allegedly crashed a vehicle near the A Avenue gate Monday evening and...

Posted by U.S. Army Fort Lee on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Prince George County police are working with Fort Lee authorities to find and arrest the man.

Anyone with information should call the police.

