Chesterfield looking for Officers of Election

People can also serve in other localities
Chesterfield and Richmond are looking for people to serve as Officers of Elections
Chesterfield and Richmond are looking for people to serve as Officers of Elections(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Election registrars in central Virginia are putting out the call for help on Election Day.

Officers of Election are registered voters who play a vital role in ensuring the integrity of the election and assisting voters in casting a ballot.

The City of Richmond says it currently needs about 75 workers. They normally have 800 on hand for major elections, including when Virginians are deciding on their next governor.

Chesterfield is also looking for anyone willing to work at voting sites, emphasizing that people can also serve in other localities.

A typical day for an officer working the polls begins at 5 a.m. and does not end until all the votes are counted and reported. Some other duties include helping voters that may not be able to leave their vehicle to vote or sanitizing communal areas within the polling place so they’re safe for voters.

You can apply now to be an Officer of Election at this website, or by calling 804-748-1471. You must be 18 years or older and a registered voter.

