Caught on Cam: Police stop armed man from breaking into Wyoming family’s home

“We have three kids in the house. Definitely scary.”
A Wyoming police officer stops a break-in suspect on the porch of a family's house.
A Wyoming police officer stops a break-in suspect on the porch of a family's house.(Provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wyoming father says he and his family woke up Sunday morning to find police taking down a man armed with a knife on their back porch.

“Guy was holding a knife and a rock in his hand, looking like he’s getting ready to smash in the back door,” Sven Schreiber said. “Yeah, that’ll freak you out. We have three kids in the house. Definitely scary.”

Police say Steven Velazco first broke into a neighbor’s house.

That homeowner was in her kitchen at the time. She says she confronted Velazco, who told her someone was chasing him.

She recounts the experience as scary but was able to get Velazco to leave. She immediately called the Wyoming Police Department.

Velazco then went next door, police say, where Schreiber and his wife live with their three kids.

“We got really lucky,” he said. “It’s really nice to live in a neighborhood, and other people are making calls, and police respond very quickly.”

Court documents say officers also found brass knuckles and a loaded gun in Velazco’s backpack.

Velazco is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $22,000 bond.

He will be in court on Monday, Oct. 6.

