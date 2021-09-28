Carter Mountain Orchard named #2 spot in nation to pick apples

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Carter Mountain is a favorite amongst many apple-picking fans in central Virginia, but now the orchard is getting even bigger recognition.

Yelp made a list of the top spots to go apple picking across the nation. Carter Mountain is ranked second.

Yelp used a number of factors to conjure up the list, including foot traffic, total volume, ratings, and reviews.

