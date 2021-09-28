Bed of dump truck becomes stuck under I-95 overpass in Stafford Co.

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The bed of a dump truck became stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford County on Tuesday.

Traffic is being impacted at the Truslow Road overpass on I-95 north.

Bridge inspectors are at the scene.

Major traffic delays should be expected, and drivers should use alternate routes.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All northbound lanes of I-95 are shutdown near mile marker 134. The dump bed of a dump truck has become stuck underneath the Truslow overpass. Expect heavy delays. Posted by Office of Stafford County Sheriff on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.