Bed of dump truck becomes stuck under I-95 overpass in Stafford Co.

The bed of a dump truck became stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford County on Tuesday.
The bed of a dump truck became stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford County on Tuesday.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The bed of a dump truck became stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford County on Tuesday.

Traffic is being impacted at the Truslow Road overpass on I-95 north.

Bridge inspectors are at the scene.

Major traffic delays should be expected, and drivers should use alternate routes.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All northbound lanes of I-95 are shutdown near mile marker 134. The dump bed of a dump truck has become stuck underneath the Truslow overpass. Expect heavy delays.

Posted by Office of Stafford County Sheriff on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

