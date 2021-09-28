Bed of dump truck becomes stuck under I-95 overpass in Stafford Co.
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The bed of a dump truck became stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford County on Tuesday.
Traffic is being impacted at the Truslow Road overpass on I-95 north.
Bridge inspectors are at the scene.
Major traffic delays should be expected, and drivers should use alternate routes.
