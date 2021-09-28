Healthcare Pros
2021 Angel Tree Christmas appointments for Richmond area now available

Appointments become available exactly two weeks before the in-person registration date.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Appointments for the 2021 Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program are now available for the Richmond area.

Starting on weekdays at 9 a.m. from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7, Richmond residents can start making appointments. Appointments become available exactly two weeks before the in-person registration date.

Families MUST meet at least one of the following criteria to be eligible for assistance:

  • Experiencing a financial crisis or hardship
  • Child/children participate in free or reduced lunch program
  • Receive TANF (please bring award letter)
  • Receive SNAP (please bring award letter)
  • Low income, at/below the poverty line

Residents who are 62 years of age or older do not need appointments and can come in person at any time during the registration period to apply.

Once you request an appointment online, you will receive an email confirmation within 24 hours with your appointment date and time.

Residents must bring the following items to their appointment:

  • Photo I.D.
  • Birth certificates
  • All eligible children’s clothing sizes
  • Proof of household income such as (Benefits award letter from Social Services or Section 8 Housing, Most current month’s paystub, Benefits award letter from Employment Commission, Benefits award letter from Social Security or private insurance company)

Face masks are not required, however the Salvation Army encourages you to wear one.

If you are sick at the time of your appointment, please call 804-225-7470 in advance.

To make your appointment, click here.

