Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia leads nation in successful rent relief applicants

Eviction moratorium to end July 31, Virginia's Rent Relief Program to continue
Eviction moratorium to end July 31, Virginia's Rent Relief Program to continue(Janay Reece)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Commonwealth of Virginia is currently leading the nation in successful rent relief applications.

Through August 25, the Virginia Rent Relief Program has processed and disbursed more than $365 million to 62,000 thousand households.

”Virginia’s become very efficient in getting this money from the government, to the landlords,” says David Beidler, General Counsel for the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley.

Beidler says there were 52 rent relief applications in the month of August, with over $226,000 being awarded to local renters.

In September, applications have spiked to over 71 so far, exceeding capacity for what their employees can process.

Meanwhile, there were 125 unlawful detainers filed throughout Roanoke County, and the city of Roanoke and Salem general district courts during the month of August.

Only 54 of them have resulted in judgments.

For more information about the rent relief program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street Station Amtrak train now gets Richmonders to D.C. before workday begins.
New Amtrak rail service launches from Richmond’s Main St. Station to D.C.
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across Virginia Monday.
Testing positivity rate dropped to 9.2% over weekend, nearly 2,000 new cases reported
State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.
33-year-old dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-64
A vehicle overturned on I-95 south around 7 a.m. in Richmond, slowing the morning commute.
Overturned vehicle slowed morning traffic on I-95 south in Richmond
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Northam frustrated over COVID-19 vaccine rates, tells unvaccinated to think of their obituary

Latest News

Police continue to investigate this incident.
Person shot at while driving in Chesterfield
Following new guidelines from the CDC and FDA regarding Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots,...
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots
The combined $59 million revitalizations encompass 204 apartment homes.
RRHA to break ground on restoring, revitalizing Richmond area properties
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots
The victim, a woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police investigate woman shot in Petersburg