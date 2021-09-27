Victim identified in deadly Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police say a 38-year-old man killed in a deadly Richmond shooting has been identified.

Around 4:54 p.m., police were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of a shooting. After arriving on the scene, they located Rishard Watkins of Richmond with a gunshot wound.

Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

