VCU poll shows majority of Virginians support mask mandate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new poll conducted by Virginia Commonwealth University shows a majority of Virginians are concerned about a worsening pandemic.

In the poll, around 57% support a federal mask mandate to be worn while indoors. That number jumps to 71% when it comes to children wearing masks when returning to the classroom.

“I think there should be a mandate - I think that because it’s the best way to ensure there is a control for what to treat the disease with,” said Douglas Wilder, former Governor and professor at VCU.

The poll featured landline and mobile telephone interviews from Sept. 7-15 that included more than 800 Virginians. Those who responded were asked to identify themselves, and what political party they associated with.

There is a stark difference in how Republicans and Democrats answered the poll. About 87% of Democrats who were surveyed responded positively to a federal mandate. However, the number dropped significantly for Republicans who indicated only 24% would be open to that option.

Numbers were closer when asked about concerns over new COVID variants. An overwhelming majority of Democrats (93%) said they were worried over new variants causing the pandemic to be prolonged. Republicans echoed that thought, with 58% agreeing this was a problem.

The poll also asked about support for public funding to historically Black colleges and universities, as well as perceptions of state spending. If you would like more information about the poll you can find more information HERE.

