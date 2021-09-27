Vaccine mandates don’t appear to be driving the current nursing shortage in Virginia

Last week, the Virginia Nurses Association held a virtual news conference to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike in the summer, the tone wasn’t optimistic. This time, nurses across the state had gathered to share the growing toll of providing intensive care amid worsening staffing shortages.

“Our nurses are mentally depleted, exhausted and traumatized,” said association president Linda Shepherd, adding that the impact on health care — especially when it came to staffing shortfalls — was “bleak.”

Despite ample evidence of nursing burnout, though, many of the stories about workers leaving the industry have focused on a growing number of staff vaccination mandates. Those now include a recent order from President Joe Biden, who announced vaccines would be required for all health care workers at facilities accepting Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement — the vast majority of hospitals and nursing homes.

“Nurses Are In Short Supply,” one NPR headline read. “Employers Worry Vaccine Mandate Could Make It Worse.” Other articles have focused on worst-case scenarios, including a hospital in upstate New York that had to suspend delivering babies after some nurses in the maternity unit resigned rather than get vaccinated.

But many of Virginia’s largest health systems, which implemented vaccine mandates weeks before the Biden order, say the requirements have had an at-most minimal impact on staffing levels.

At Sentara, a large hospital system based in the Hampton Roads region, just over 74 percent of its approximately 28,000 employees are fully vaccinated — including 72 percent of nurses, according to spokesperson Lauren Patton (the system’s deadline for full vaccination is Oct. 18).

So far, only 11 total staff members have resigned and cited the mandate as their reason for leaving, though Patton didn’t specify what positions those employees held. Northern Virginia’s Inova Health System, another of the state’s earliest adopters, also saw 89 total resignations across a variety of departments as a result of its vaccine requirement, said CEO Dr. J. Stephen Jones. But the vast majority of its employees have chosen to comply with the policy.

