Two satellite early voting sites to open in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following a public grilling, Richmond’s Voter Registrar will now open two satellite early voting locations.

One at Hickory Hill Community Center, the other inside Richmond City Hall.

“I share your frustration, and that one is on me. The buck stops with me,” said Keith Balmer, Richmond Voter Registrar/Director of Elections.

BREAKING: Richmond Electoral Board voted 2-1 to open Hickory Hill and City Hall as early voting locations with 8 am to 5 pm hours. Registrar says it can be open by Tuesday September 28. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/JsAJM6Tabz — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) September 23, 2021

Thursday afternoon, Balmer and the Richmond Electoral Board met to clear up confusion over Hickory Hill Community Center and Richmond City Hall not being offered as early voting sites starting last Friday when early voting started in Virginia.

Hickory Hill Community Center serves the city’s southside and city hall is downtown.

Currently, the only early voting option is the Richmond Voter Registrar’s Office on Laburnum Avenue.

“I thought the electoral board indicated our wishes very clearly, but evidently there was some misunderstanding,” said Jim Nachman, Richmond Electoral Board Chairman.

The electoral board was concerned about being sued over advertising issues.

But after a legal review, the board moved forward with opening the two sites.

Balmer says he can have both open by Tuesday.

“I’ve been on the job for four months. I know a lot, but I got a lot to learn. I’ve got to make sure that messaging is on point,” said Balmer.

Since last Friday, Richmond’s Mayor and others have piled onto growing calls to open the two satellite locations to make voting easier for those living all across Richmond.

“I’m concerned that they’re running a general election and there’s no process by which we’ll do early voting. The General Registrar had communicated with the board about we don’t know which notices went up and where - that’s alarming,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Councilor.

Once open next week, those two early voting locations will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weekend voting options will be offered in October.

