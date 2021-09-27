Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Two satellite early voting sites to open in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom and Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following a public grilling, Richmond’s Voter Registrar will now open two satellite early voting locations.

One at Hickory Hill Community Center, the other inside Richmond City Hall.

“I share your frustration, and that one is on me. The buck stops with me,” said Keith Balmer, Richmond Voter Registrar/Director of Elections.

Thursday afternoon, Balmer and the Richmond Electoral Board met to clear up confusion over Hickory Hill Community Center and Richmond City Hall not being offered as early voting sites starting last Friday when early voting started in Virginia.

Hickory Hill Community Center serves the city’s southside and city hall is downtown.

Currently, the only early voting option is the Richmond Voter Registrar’s Office on Laburnum Avenue.

“I thought the electoral board indicated our wishes very clearly, but evidently there was some misunderstanding,” said Jim Nachman, Richmond Electoral Board Chairman.

The electoral board was concerned about being sued over advertising issues.

But after a legal review, the board moved forward with opening the two sites.

Balmer says he can have both open by Tuesday.

“I’ve been on the job for four months. I know a lot, but I got a lot to learn. I’ve got to make sure that messaging is on point,” said Balmer.

Since last Friday, Richmond’s Mayor and others have piled onto growing calls to open the two satellite locations to make voting easier for those living all across Richmond.

“I’m concerned that they’re running a general election and there’s no process by which we’ll do early voting. The General Registrar had communicated with the board about we don’t know which notices went up and where - that’s alarming,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Councilor.

Once open next week, those two early voting locations will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weekend voting options will be offered in October.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Old...
Police: Man fighting for life after Chesterfield shooting
On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal.
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse
Richmond fire crews responded to a house fire on New Kent Ave on Sunday morning.
Richmond crews respond to house fire, rescue dog from inside home
The publisher of one of the books called the decision “short-sighted and reactionary.”
School system pulls 2 books with graphic sex from libraries

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
One of two potential maps show how the current 26th district becomes split up.
Virginia Redistricting Commission comes up with two potential maps
Virginia Democrats continue to make the defense of abortion rights a central issue in their...
Herring pledges to defend abortion rights
The Supreme Court of Virginia.
Virginia Supreme Court rejects redistricting challenge