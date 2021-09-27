Traffic Advisory for North Chippenham (VA 150) Ramp to North Powhite Parkway (VA 76)

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has issued a traffic advisory due to highway maintenance.

There will be a single lane closure on Northbound Chippenham (VA 150) Ramp to Northbound Powhite Parkway (VA 76).

The closure is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The work will be weather permitting.

