Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Traffic Advisory for North Chippenham (VA 150) Ramp to North Powhite Parkway (VA 76)

The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has issued a traffic advisory due to highway...
The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has issued a traffic advisory due to highway maintenance.(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has issued a traffic advisory due to highway maintenance.

There will be a single lane closure on Northbound Chippenham (VA 150) Ramp to Northbound Powhite Parkway (VA 76).

The closure is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The work will be weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Old...
Police: Man fighting for life after Chesterfield shooting
On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal.
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Richmond fire crews responded to a house fire on New Kent Ave on Sunday morning.
Richmond crews respond to house fire, rescue dog from inside home

Latest News

State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.
33-year-old dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-64
A vehicle overturned on I-95 south around 7 a.m. in Richmond, slowing the morning commute.
Overturned vehicle slowed morning traffic on I-95 south in Richmond
The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) plans to report findings to the General Assembly in...
I-64/664 corridors between West Virginia, Hampton Roads will be studied for improvements
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin implementing a new traffic pattern...
New traffic pattern on Maury Street set to begin next week