Traffic Advisory for North Chippenham (VA 150) Ramp to North Powhite Parkway (VA 76)
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has issued a traffic advisory due to highway maintenance.
There will be a single lane closure on Northbound Chippenham (VA 150) Ramp to Northbound Powhite Parkway (VA 76).
The closure is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.
Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone.
The work will be weather permitting.
