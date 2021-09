ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There was a small earthquake at 9:37 a.m. Monday along the Roanoke County/Montgomery County line.

The US Geological Survey confirmed the quake was a magnitude 2.6.

A WDBJ7 viewer in the Salem area reported hearing a loud boom about the time of the quake.

WDBJ7 has heard of no reports of damage.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.