Richmond Police need help solving recent homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department needs the public’s help solving a recent homicide.

On Sunday at around 2:10 p.m., police were called to the 3100 block of Maurice Avenue to conduct a welfare check of a resident.

Officers located an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound - he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, the Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

