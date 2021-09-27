Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following new guidelines from the CDC and FDA regarding Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will open appointments the shots starting Monday.

Individuals who qualify can set an appointment anytime six months following the date of their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Qualified individuals will fall into one of the following categories:

Individuals 65 years or older

Individuals 18 years or older living in a long-term care setting

Individuals aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19

Individuals aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19 based on their individual benefits and risks

Individuals aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting based on their individual benefits and risk

RHHD will offer boosters by appointment only, and requests individuals bring their vaccination card.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.