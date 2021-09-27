Richmond gas prices rising, still lower than national average

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond are on the rise but are still lower than the national average.

In the past week, prices in the city of Richmond rose .5 cents per gallon, averaging $2.97 a gallon on Monday.

According to a daily survey of Richmond’s 567 stations, prices are 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 86.9 cents higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Richmond is priced at $2.67 a gallon while the most expensive is $3.39 a gallon.

The lowest price in the state is $2.39 a gallon and the highest is $3.49 a gallon.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.