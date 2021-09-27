Prince George County to host event connecting applicants with employers

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County will be hosting a Business Show and Job Fair to connect prospective employees with employers.

The event’s goal is to have a “business to business” interaction.

Prince George County will be supplying tables and chairs for each of the 25 booth spaces available. Businesses who are interested in setting up a booth at the event must pre-register for booth space.

The free event will take place on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the newly renovated Central Wellness Center, located at 11023 Prince George Drive.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, and unvaccinated attendees will be asked to wear a mask while indoors.

