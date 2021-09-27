Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Prince George County to host event connecting applicants with employers

Prince George County will be hosting a Business Show and Job Fair to connect prospective...
Prince George County will be hosting a Business Show and Job Fair to connect prospective employees with employers.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County will be hosting a Business Show and Job Fair to connect prospective employees with employers.

The event’s goal is to have a “business to business” interaction.

Prince George County will be supplying tables and chairs for each of the 25 booth spaces available. Businesses who are interested in setting up a booth at the event must pre-register for booth space.

The free event will take place on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the newly renovated Central Wellness Center, located at 11023 Prince George Drive.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, and unvaccinated attendees will be asked to wear a mask while indoors.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Photo shows officer shielding student during fight at Chesterfield high school
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Henrico school bus drivers address school leadership during a meeting on Thursday.
‘We’re delivering children, we’re not Amazon’: Henrico school bus drivers address school leaders over concerns
On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal.
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 27th and Semmes...
Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by vehicle in Richmond

Latest News

Forecast: Sunny again on Monday
Forecast: Sunny again on Monday
Pfizer says it's planning to submit new data to the FDA on its vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.
Virginians eligible for Pfizer booster make plans to receive shot
All of the recruits went through 32 weeks of training.
Nineteen recruits graduate during RPD Commissioning Ceremony
Virginians eligible for Pfizer booster make plans to receive shot
Virginians eligible for Pfizer booster make plans to receive shot